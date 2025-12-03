Thomas’ 18 lead Dartmouth over New Hampshire 69-68

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas’ 18 points, including the winning layup with seven seconds left, helped Dartmouth defeat New…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas’ 18 points, including the winning layup with seven seconds left, helped Dartmouth defeat New Hampshire 69-68 on Wednesday.

Thomas shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (3-3). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Jayden Williams went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Comeh Emuobor finished with 15 points for the Wildcats (2-7). New Hampshire also got 12 points from Reginald Kennedy Jr. Kijan Robinson also put up 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dartmouth visits Wyoming and New Hampshire hosts Boston University.

