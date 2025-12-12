Texas visits No. 5 UConn after Vokietaitis’ 28-point game

Texas Longhorns (7-3) at UConn Huskies (9-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -16.5; over/under is…

Texas Longhorns (7-3) at UConn Huskies (9-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits No. 5 UConn after Matas Vokietaitis scored 28 points in Texas’ 95-69 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. UConn is the best team in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn scores 79.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.2 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Vokietaitis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Longhorns. Dailyn Swain is averaging 15.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.