Texas Tech visits No. 15 Baylor following Fontleroy’s 21-point showing

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (13-0) at Baylor Bears (11-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor plays Texas Tech after Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points in Baylor’s 77-60 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Jana Van Gytenbeek averaging 6.7.

The Lady Raiders have gone 2-0 away from home. Texas Tech scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 25.7 points per game.

Baylor averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 22.7 more points per game (77.2) than Baylor gives up to opponents (54.5).

The Bears and Lady Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is scoring 22.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 10.5 points and 11.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bailey Maupin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Snudda Collins is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

