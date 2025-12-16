Texas Tech Lady Raiders face the Jacksonville Dolphins on 12-game win streak

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-2) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (12-0) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech comes…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-2) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (12-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech comes into a matchup against Jacksonville as winners of 12 straight games.

The Lady Raiders have gone 7-0 at home. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 77.3 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Dolphins are 2-2 in road games. Jacksonville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Jacksonville has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 31.2% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, while averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Snudda Collins is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins. Mychal White is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.