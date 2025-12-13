Texas Tech Lady Raiders and the Abilene Christian Wildcats meet in Odessa, Texas

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (11-0) Odessa, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (11-0)

Odessa, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Abilene Christian at OC Sports Center in Odessa, Texas.

The Lady Raiders are 11-0 in non-conference play. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalynn Bristow averaging 6.3.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Tech makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 31.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Snudda Collins is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is averaging 17.3 points and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 15.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.