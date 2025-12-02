Texas State visits Rice after Hall’s 23-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Rice Owls (3-6) Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Rice after…

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Rice Owls (3-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Rice after DJ Hall scored 23 points in Texas State’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Owls are 2-2 in home games. Rice is seventh in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 2.7.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Texas State ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Rice is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Owls. Smith is averaging 12.4 points.

Hall is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 11.0 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.