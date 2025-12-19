Texas State puts home win streak on the line against UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (4-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1…

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (4-6, 1-0 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts UL Monroe trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats are 3-3 on their home court. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Warhawks are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcavia Shavers averaging 2.5.

Texas State averages 60.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 66.0 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 60.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 61.4 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Warhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.7 points and 2.1 steals. Kyra Anderson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 10.1 points.

J’Mani Ingram is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Warhawks. Asjah Inniss is averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

