Texas State hosts Arkansas State after Drone’s 23-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Arkansas State after Mark Drone scored 23 points in Texas State’s 86-83 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Bobcats are 7-0 in home games. Texas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by DJ Hall averaging 5.1.

The Red Wolves are 3-4 in road games. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 5.4.

Texas State scores 74.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 79.4 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Red Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drone is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dimp Pernell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Caldwell is averaging 11.4 points for the Red Wolves. Kyle Hayman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.