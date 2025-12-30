Texas State faces Troy, looks to stop road slide

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to stop its five-game road slide when the Bobcats take on Troy.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 in home games. Troy scores 87.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Troy averages 87.5 points, 19.1 more per game than the 68.4 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 73.7 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 78.7 Troy gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Dimp Pernell averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Mark Drone is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

