Texas State earns 67-65 victory over South Alabama

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall had 15 points in Texas State’s 67-65 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Hall had six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone scored 11 points, and Jalen Bolden finished with 10 points.

Chaze Harris finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (9-4, 1-1). Adam Olsen added 20 points and two steals for South Alabama.

