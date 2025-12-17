Texas Southern plays NC State on 5-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -33.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to end its five-game road skid when the Tigers play NC State.

The Wolfpack are 6-1 in home games. NC State averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern gives up 87.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

NC State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Quadir Copeland is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Troy Hupstead is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Duane Posey is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.