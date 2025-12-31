Texas Southern plays Grambling on 7-game road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (4-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-8) at Grambling Tigers (3-10)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to end its seven-game road skid when the Texas Southern Tigers play Grambling.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 3-2 at home. Grambling ranks second in college basketball with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 6.0.

Grambling is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Grambling allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunn is averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daeja Holmes is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Logwood is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.