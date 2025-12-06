Texas Southern hosts Sam Houston following King’s 20-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -5.5; over/under…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Texas Southern after Po’Boigh King scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 93-83 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. Texas Southern has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bearkats are 0-3 on the road. Sam Houston scores 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is scoring 15.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tigers. Cameron Patterson is averaging 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 61.9%.

Isaiah Manning is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. King is averaging 10.3 points and 1.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

