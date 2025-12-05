Texas Southern hosts King and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces Texas…

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces Texas Southern after Po’Boigh King scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 93-83 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Tigers are 1-1 on their home court. Texas Southern is seventh in the SWAC in rebounding with 29.3 rebounds. Troy Hupstead leads the Tigers with 7.4 boards.

The Bearkats are 0-3 in road games. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA scoring 86.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Texas Southern averages 74.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.0 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 86.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 87.5 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. Cameron Patterson is shooting 61.9% and averaging 9.7 points.

Isaiah Manning is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. King is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

