Texas Southern faces No. 25 West Virginia, looks to halt 3-game slide

Texas Southern Tigers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern heads into the matchup against No. 25 West Virginia as losers of three in a row.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-1 in home games. West Virginia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Texas Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 24.4% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 13.0 points.

Daeja Holmes averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

