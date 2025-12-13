Texas Southern faces Minnesota, aims to stop road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Tigers visit Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-0 in home games. Minnesota is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Minnesota’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 21.1 points for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 6.6 points.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Duane Posey is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.