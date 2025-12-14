Texas Southern faces East Texas A&M, aims to halt 4-game slide

Texas Southern Tigers (3-5) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-5, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-5) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-5, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against East Texas A&M.

The Lions are 2-1 on their home court. East Texas A&M averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Texas Southern has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M scores 69.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 79.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than East Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reza Po is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 9.4 points.

Daeja Holmes is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.