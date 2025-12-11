Texas plays No. 5 UConn following Vokietaitis’ 28-point outing

Texas Longhorns (7-3) at UConn Huskies (9-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 5 UConn…

Texas Longhorns (7-3) at UConn Huskies (9-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 5 UConn after Matas Vokietaitis scored 28 points in Texas’ 95-69 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 in home games. UConn averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.9.

UConn scores 79.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.2 Texas gives up. Texas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Solomon Ball is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.0 points.

Jordan Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Vokietaitis is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

