Texas hosts Mosquera and Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-4) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -26.5; over/under…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -26.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Texas after Trent Mosquera scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 78-63 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Longhorns have gone 5-1 at home. Texas has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road. Le Moyne averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Texas averages 86.7 points, 10.0 more per game than the 76.7 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lassina Traore is averaging 4.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mosquera is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Shilo Jackson is averaging 14.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.