Texas hosts Le Moyne following Mosquera’s 21-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-4) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Texas…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Texas after Trent Mosquera scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 78-63 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Longhorns have gone 5-1 at home. Texas has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 9.2.

Texas makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Le Moyne has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 68.0% over the past 10 games.

Mosquera averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.