Texas A&M takes on Pittsburgh after Dominguez’s 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on Pittsburgh after Ruben Dominguez scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 95-59 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Aggies are 0-1 on the road. Texas A&M averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pittsburgh averages 71.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 75.4 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M scores 27.1 more points per game (93.6) than Pittsburgh allows (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 14.5 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2%.

Dominguez is averaging 15.6 points for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

