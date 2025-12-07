Texas A&M squares off against SMU

SMU Mustangs (8-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under…

SMU Mustangs (8-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on SMU at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is the top team in the SEC with 20.7 assists per game led by Josh Holloway averaging 3.3.

The Mustangs have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas A&M averages 92.2 points, 16.6 more per game than the 75.6 SMU gives up. SMU averages 14.3 more points per game (89.4) than Texas A&M allows (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Miller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

