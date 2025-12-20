Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M following Schultz’s 27-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Texas A&M after Crystal Schultz scored 27 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-59 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Aggies are 3-1 in home games. Texas A&M is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Panthers are 0-8 in road games. Prairie View A&M is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Janae Kent is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.2%.

CJ Wilson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Schultz is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.