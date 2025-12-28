Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M following Joseph’s 34-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-3) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-3)

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Texas A&M after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 34 points in Prairie View A&M’s 104-90 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks eighth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.2.

The Panthers are 0-6 in road games. Prairie View A&M has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M averages 95.0 points, 16.6 more per game than the 78.4 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.7 points for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Joseph averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 22.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Dontae Horne is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 93.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 82.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

