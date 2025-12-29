Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M following Joseph’s 34-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-3) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-3)

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -30.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Texas A&M after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 34 points in Prairie View A&M’s 104-90 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Joseph is shooting 44.1% and averaging 22.2 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 93.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 82.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.