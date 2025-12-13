Texas A&M faces Jacksonville following Hill’s 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays Jacksonville after Marcus Hill scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 93-80 overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Aggies are 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M is second in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game led by Rylan Griffen averaging 3.5.

The Dolphins are 1-4 on the road. Jacksonville is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points. Hill is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.1 points.

Chris Arias is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Jaylen Jones is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

