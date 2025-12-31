Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wins 83-69 over New Orleans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Mason Gibson scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat New Orleans 83-69 on Wednesday.…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Mason Gibson scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat New Orleans 83-69 on Wednesday.

Gibson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (6-7, 2-2 Southland Conference). Cenker Evran scored nine points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and added nine rebounds. Sheldon Williams shot 4 of 14 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jakevion Buckley finished with 15 points and four assists for the Privateers (5-9, 2-2). Coleton Benson added 15 points for New Orleans. Enzo Boudouma also recorded 10 points.

