Texas A&M-CC visits SFA following Thompson’s 25-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 25 points in SFA’s 96-76 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-0 at home. SFA is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Islanders are 1-0 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fifth in the Southland scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

SFA scores 80.1 points, 9.1 more per game than the 71.0 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game SFA gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 47.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 13.1 points.

Sheldon Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.