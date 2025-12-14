Texas A&M-CC visits Lamar on 4-game road slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-6) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-6) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hits the road against Lamar looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Cardinals are 3-0 on their home court. Lamar allows 61.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Islanders are 0-4 on the road. Texas A&M-CC has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lamar’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Islanders match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacei Denley averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Shaila Forman is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.9 points.

Samora Watson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Islanders. Marissa Shelton is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.