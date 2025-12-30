Texas A&M-CC hosts Washington and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (0-11, 0-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-9, 0-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (0-11, 0-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-9, 0-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after Brialle Washington scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 87-81 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 1-3 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Privateers are 0-3 in Southland play. New Orleans is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC averages 57.9 points per game, 31.1 fewer points than the 89.0 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Privateers match up Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asha Walker is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.6 points. Samora Watson is shooting 32.2% and averaging 12.4 points.

Shanihya Brown is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Privateers. Lauren Banks is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 32.0% over the past 10 games.

