Texas A&M-CC hosts Searles and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (3-8, 2-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-6, 1-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-8, 2-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-6, 1-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Texas A&M-CC after Jaylen Searles scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 95-82 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Islanders have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sheldon Williams averaging 2.5.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 7.9 more points per game (75.5) than Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 9.3 points. Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Searles is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.