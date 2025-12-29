Texas A&M-CC hosts Nicholls State following Searles’ 21-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (3-8, 2-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-6, 1-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-8, 2-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-6, 1-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Texas A&M-CC after Jaylen Searles scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 95-82 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Islanders are 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 2-0 in Southland play. Nicholls State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 77.9 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State scores 7.9 more points per game (75.5) than Texas A&M-CC allows (67.6).

The Islanders and Colonels face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Williams is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Searles is averaging 13.1 points for the Colonels. Christian Winborne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

