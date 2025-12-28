Texas A&M-CC hosts Nicholls after Kenembeni’s 21-point showing

Nicholls Colonels (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-8, 0-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-8, 0-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls faces Texas A&M-CC after Marie Kenembeni scored 21 points in Nicholls’ 70-47 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Islanders have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Nicholls gives up. Nicholls has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Samora Watson is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.4 points.

Jesslynn Jalomo averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Matthews is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

