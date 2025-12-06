Texas A&M Aggies play the SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs (8-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Texas A&M…

SMU Mustangs (8-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Texas A&M square off at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. SMU is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas A&M scores 92.2 points, 16.6 more per game than the 75.6 SMU allows. SMU scores 14.3 more points per game (89.4) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Kevin Miller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.