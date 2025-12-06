Terrence Brown, Don McHenry help Utah hold off stubborn California Baptist 91-85

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown had 27 points, Don McHenry scored 21 and Utah held off a stubborn…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown had 27 points, Don McHenry scored 21 and Utah held off a stubborn California Baptist 91-85 on Saturday night.

Brown made 9 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Utes (7-3), who improve to 6-1 at home. He added four steals. McHenry sank 6 of 14 shots with two 3s and also made 7 of 8 foul shots.

Jacob Patrick hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 11 for Utah. Keanu Dawes pitched in with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Dominique Daniels Jr. totaled 31 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Lancers (7-3), who have lost three straight — all to Big 12 Conference teams on the road. Martel Williams and reserve Thomas Ndong both scored 14.

Brown scored six of Utah’s first eight points and had 13 by halftime to help the Utes take a 35-33 lead. Daniels had 20 at the break.

Obomate Abbey’s three-point play gave Utah its largest lead, 59-49 with 14:41 left to play. Daniels scored four in an 8-0 spurt and Cal Baptist cut it to 59-57 three minutes later.

Williams hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 79-77 with 2:54 left, but James Okonkwo tipped in a miss. McHenry added two free throws and the Utes led by two scores from there.

Utah: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

Cal Baptist: At Eastern Washington on Friday.

