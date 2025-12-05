Tennessee Tech visits West Georgia following Lewless’ 26-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at West Georgia Wolves (5-3) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at West Georgia Wolves (5-3)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech after Chas Lewless scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 93-89 overtime victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Wolves are 3-0 on their home court. West Georgia ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.5 assists per game led by Kolten Griffin averaging 3.4.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Ty Owens averaging 4.4.

West Georgia’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 77.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 79.8 West Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.0%.

Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.