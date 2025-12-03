Tennessee Tech visits Lipscomb following Esmeraldo’s 22-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5;…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Tennessee Tech after Mateo Esmeraldo scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 88-77 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Bisons have gone 2-0 at home. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 75.0 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jacobe Whitted averaging 5.7.

Lipscomb is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 77.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 75.0 Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.