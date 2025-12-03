Tennessee Tech puts home win streak on the line against Samford

Samford Bulldogs (4-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts…

Samford Bulldogs (4-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Samford looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Tennessee Tech scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-5 away from home. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Carla Baguda averaging 1.8.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is shooting 34.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Chloe Larry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Briana Rivera is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 9.3 points.

