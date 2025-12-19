Tennessee Tech hosts UT Martin after Pounds’ 22-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-4, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-0 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-4, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-0 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on UT Martin after Dani Pounds scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 85-74 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Pounds leads the Golden Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Skyhawks are 0-1 in conference games. UT Martin has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech scores 81.2 points, 14.7 more per game than the 66.5 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pounds is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

