Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles play the Little Rock Trojans, look for 7th straight win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-2, 3-0 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (4-8, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Little Rock.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 at home. Little Rock has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lareesha Cawthorn averaging 4.1.

Little Rock averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

The Trojans and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaina Payne is averaging six points and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cam Mathews is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

