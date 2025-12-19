Tennessee Tech defeats Southeast Missouri State 85-74

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dani Pounds had 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 85-74 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dani Pounds had 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 85-74 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Pounds added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-0). Mekhi Cameron added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Owens finished with 12 points and three steals.

The Redhawks (5-7, 0-1) were led by BJ Ward, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Luke Almodovar added 17 points for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

