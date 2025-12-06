Tennessee State visits Lipscomb on 4-game road skid

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-6) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-6) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Lipscomb looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Bisons are 2-2 on their home court. Lipscomb is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 7.9.

Lipscomb is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 58.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 64.6 Lipscomb allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Aaniya Webb is averaging 13.5 points for the Lady Tigers. Somah Kamara is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

