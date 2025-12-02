Tennessee State Tigers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, look for 4th straight victory

Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State is…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Alabama A&M allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-3 on the road. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Jalen Pitre averaging 7.0.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State scores 10.6 more points per game (84.9) than Alabama A&M allows (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Daniels is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.8 points. Kintavious Dozier is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.0 points.

Aaron Nkrumah is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

