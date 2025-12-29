Tennessee State takes on Tennessee Tech after Harper’s 23-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Tennessee Tech after Travis Harper II scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 91-82 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-1 in OVC play. Tennessee State ranks fourth in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Nkrumah averaging 3.7.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Pounds is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Pitre is averaging 6.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Harper is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

