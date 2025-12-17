Tennessee State hosts UT Martin following Hopkins’ 21-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Tennessee State after AJ Hopkins scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 96-52 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Nkrumah averaging 4.3.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 in road games. UT Martin is sixth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrija Bukumirovic averaging 3.5.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 75.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 75.1 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Harper II is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds. Nkrumah is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.6 points.

Bukumirovic is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. Matas Deniusas is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.