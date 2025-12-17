Tennessee State faces UT Martin, seeks to stop 4-game skid

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-8) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State enters the matchup against UT Martin as losers of four games in a row.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-3 at home. Tennessee State is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. UT Martin is second in the OVC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zy Thompson averaging 4.2.

Tennessee State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 13.1 points. Somah Kamara is shooting 33.0% and averaging 9.3 points.

Kenley McCarn is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Thompson is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

