Tennessee State faces Tennessee Tech following Harper’s 23-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Tennessee Tech after Travis Harper II scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 91-82 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-1 in OVC play. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC allowing 76.1 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Pounds is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers. Harper is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

