Tennessee State faces Southeast Missouri State after Nkrumah’s 23-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-4, 1-0 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-4, 1-0 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Southeast Missouri State after Aaron Nkrumah scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 78-71 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Tennessee State has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 0-1 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Tennessee State averages 79.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.4 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 78.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.7 Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nkrumah is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Stacker is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.