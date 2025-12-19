Tennessee State faces Southeast Missouri State after Martin’s 25-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-9, 0-1 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-9, 0-1 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Southeast Missouri State after Erin Martin scored 25 points in Tennessee State’s 86-79 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-4 in home games. Tennessee State ranks fourth in the OVC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 3.1.

The Redhawks are 0-1 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State leads the OVC scoring 13.8 fast break points per game.

Tennessee State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 69.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Tennessee State gives up.

The Lady Tigers and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is shooting 34.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Lady Tigers. Genisis Harris is averaging 2.8 points.

Carmen Taylor is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals. Lexi McCully is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.