Tennessee State defeats UNLV 63-60 at Jack Jones Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 12 points, which included the go-ahead layup with about 30 seconds left, in Tennessee State’s 63-60 win against UNLV on Saturday night at the Jack Jones Classic.

Nkrumah also contributed eight rebounds for the Tigers (6-4). Travis Harper II scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Carlous Williams had 10 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, two steals and two blocks. Howard Fleming Jr. added nine points for UNLV. Issac Williamson also had eight points.

Harper scored seven points in the first half and Tennessee State went into halftime trailing 33-29. Tennessee State pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 40-36 with 15:43 remaining in the half. Nkrumah scored six second-half points.

